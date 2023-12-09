Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka due to a system failure - government official
Sri Lanka is experiencing a countrywide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said on Saturday.
Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.
