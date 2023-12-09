Man beats his sister-in-law for voting for BJP in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; case registered

A man beat up his sister-in-law for voting for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in Sehore district, according to an FIR copy. The incident occurred in Barkheda Hasan village in the district on December 4 after which the woman lodged a complaint and demanded action into the matter.

The FIR read, "A 30-year-old complainant reached the police station along with her daughter and made a verbal complaint that on December 4 at around 5 pm, her brother-in-law Javed Khan, asked her why she voted for the BJP. She replied it was her wish wherever she would vote." After hearing her words, the accused started abusing her. When the victim asked not to abuse, the accused started slapping and assaulting her. In the meantime, the accused's wife handed him a bamboo stick and he hit her with that too.

"The complaint screamed for help following which a neighbour intervened to save her. The accused and her wife also warned her that if she didn't listen to him in future, they would kill her," the FIR added. Acting on the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections at Ahmedpur police station in the district. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the State President of the Pasmanda Muslim Federation, Naushad Khan also strongly condemned the incident. He reached the collector's office and demanded strict action against the accused. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on Sunday, December 3. The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party stood in second place after winning 66 seats in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)