Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a decomposed state at her rented apartment at Khirki Extension area of Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday evening, police said. The deceased has been identified as Saniya Rai.

According to officials, the police received a PCR call around 7:30 p.m. from the owner of the building, who reported a foul smell coming from the apartment. Following information, a team of police arrived at the scene and found the apartment locked from inside. After breaking down the door, they discovered Rai's body lying on the floor.

Initial investigations revealed that Rai had been living in the apartment since July 2022. No external injuries were visible on the body, but due to the advanced state of decomposition, the cause of death could not be immediately ascertained. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

