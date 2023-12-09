India has emerged as global growth engine, providing new direction to world: Rajnath Singh at 96th FICCI Convention

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the 96th annual general meeting and convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, called upon business leaders to collaborate further with the government to make the 21st century as India's century, said a press release on Saturday. "India has emerged as a global growth engine and is providing a new direction to the world," stated Rajnath Singh at the convention. He asserted that the Indian growth story is the result of the hard work and ability of more than one billion Indians under the guiding leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Defence Minister simply defined the growth engine as a mechanism that promotes and furthers growth. He further said that in the global scenario, a country's growth will be termed as the growth engine when the economy of that country is big to such an extent and moves ahead at such a rapid pace that its momentum causes the economy of other countries to grow.

"If you will look at the 20th century, the USA played the role of a growth engine globally and the same thing was done by China in the initial 15-20 years of the 21st century. Now India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, so it is obvious that India's growth has come in a position to have a major positive impact on the growth of other countries of the world. That is why India is being called a growth engine at this time, which is also appropriate," said Rajnath Singh. The press release mentioned that the Defence Minister highlighted the transformative policies and programmes of the government that have powered the Indian growth story, various facets of which are shaping up the world of today.

"India has committed that its growth will not be at the cost of environmental degradation. We've chosen the path of green growth. We signed the Paris Agreement. We've formed the International Solar Alliance. We've taken initiatives to promote clean energy. We have also reduced the emission intensity of GDP," he said. The official release further mentioned that Rajnath Singh stressed that economic growth must be gender neutral and he pointed out that the government, under the Prime Minister's leadership, has successfully changed the earlier narrative which credited the growth of the economy to the contribution made by men and men alone.

"Empowering women has been our priority. We've ensured that India's economic, political, and social development takes place not just on the strength of men, but Nari Shakti too," Rajnath Singh said.Enumerating the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence to empower women, the Defence Minister said, "Girls are now studying in Sainik Schools, while women officers are being trained at the National Defence Academy. Women are now being appointed as fighter pilots, deployed on warships, and posted on forward posts across the border. In addition, a large number of young girls are joining the Armed Forces through the Agnipath scheme." He also highlighted another major aspect of India's growth story and stated that the government has created a growth web across the country by decentralising the activities and taking them to far-flung areas. Citing programmes like PM Gati Shakti Yojana, he said, "We have connected remote parts of the North-East & small towns with metro cities through infrastructure development and as a result, all the regions are developing together."Rajnath Singh also listed out the initiatives and accomplishments undertaken by the Government in the field of infrastructure development.

"We promoted infrastructure development in roads, airports and railways. Till 2014, India had 91,000 kilometres of national highways; today it has increased to about 1.5 lakh kilometres. While India had only 74 airports in 2014, today it has increased twofold. Through PM Gati Shakti Yojana and National Infrastructure Pipeline, we have planned infrastructure development worth up to Rs 100 lakh crore in the country," he said.Reiterating the government's commitment towards inclusive development, the Defence Minister said that India's growth story showcases that there is no irreconcilable trade-off between economic growth and distributive justice. "Our growth model shows that equal opportunities to everyone and the accelerated growth rate can be achieved simultaneously," he stated.He also emphasized the significance of human resources in economic progress. He highlighted the numerous interventions made by the Government to promote the Indian economy, terming 'strengthening of the country's human resources' as the most impactful.

He pointed out that the new National Education Policy, the establishment of over 400 new universities, seven new IITs, and seven new IIMs, focus on skills by carving out a new Ministry of Skill Development underscore the transformative change brought about by the Government to boost human resources in the country.Rajnath Singh voiced the government's faith and confidence in the youth of the country to sustain this growth story. "The youths are the future of the country, who will make India a developed nation," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)