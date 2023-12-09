Left Menu

Assam: Injured tusker responds positively to special treatment, shows remarkable recovery

A team of veterinary doctor and forest officials are engaged in treatment of an injured elephant in Assam's Nagaon district, getting a positive response from the tusker as it has undergone a remarkable recovery in last couple of weeks.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 18:05 IST
Assam: Injured tusker responds positively to special treatment, shows remarkable recovery
Wild tusker undergoing treatment (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of veterinary doctors and forest officials are engaged in the treatment of an injured elephant in Assam's Nagaon district, which has undergone a remarkable recovery in the last couple of weeks. According to the forest officials, a limping wild elephant was discovered near Ahutoli, close to the Kandali Reserve Forest in Nagaon district around early November.

Sources reveal that the forest personnel, including officer, Khanikar, cared for the injured elephant around the clock for over two weeks, providing sustenance and medication without resorting to tranquilisers. "The injured elephant was taking shelter in a waterbody in the area. We have been treating the elephant since the first week of November. First, the elephant was sighted at the Ahutoli area and treatment is going on," said a forest official of Nagaon district. Today, a team from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) of Panbari in Kaziranga National Park has come here and monitored the wild jumbo," added the forest official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023