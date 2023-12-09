Assam: Injured tusker responds positively to special treatment, shows remarkable recovery
A team of veterinary doctor and forest officials are engaged in treatment of an injured elephant in Assam's Nagaon district, getting a positive response from the tusker as it has undergone a remarkable recovery in last couple of weeks.
- Country:
- India
A team of veterinary doctors and forest officials are engaged in the treatment of an injured elephant in Assam's Nagaon district, which has undergone a remarkable recovery in the last couple of weeks. According to the forest officials, a limping wild elephant was discovered near Ahutoli, close to the Kandali Reserve Forest in Nagaon district around early November.
Sources reveal that the forest personnel, including officer, Khanikar, cared for the injured elephant around the clock for over two weeks, providing sustenance and medication without resorting to tranquilisers. "The injured elephant was taking shelter in a waterbody in the area. We have been treating the elephant since the first week of November. First, the elephant was sighted at the Ahutoli area and treatment is going on," said a forest official of Nagaon district. Today, a team from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) of Panbari in Kaziranga National Park has come here and monitored the wild jumbo," added the forest official. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kandali Reserve Forest
- Kaziranga National Park
- Assam
- Khanikar
- Panbari
- Nagaon
- Ahutoli
ALSO READ
Assam: STF seizes 29,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.25 crore; 2 arrested
Assam: Rhinoceros spotted wandering in village at Jamuguri
Assam: Family members pray for rescue of labourers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel
Assam: Kaziranga National Park showcases its biodiversity conservation measures to international experts
Indian Army, Assam police undertake trust-building initiative with ULFA cadres to bring them into mainstream