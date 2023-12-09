Inclusive skies: DGCA propels gender equality in aviation with visionary framework

Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Vikram Dev Dutt, announced on Saturday a robust framework to promote gender equality and foster inclusivity in the aviation sector. The DGCA is a regulatory body that deals with safety issues, air transport services, and airworthiness standards.

Addressing 'Women in Aviation' India's Awards ceremony, themed 'Giving Wings to Dreams 2023,' Dutt said, "We initiated brainstorming sessions to understand the perspectives and challenges faced by our women officers. This introspection has led to ongoing thought processes, with plans to unveil a comprehensive framework early next year that transcends mere paperwork and official circulars." Underscoring DGCA's larger role in influencing positive change within the private sector, Dutt welcomed collaboration and suggestions from the aviation community.

"Breaking new ground requires taking the right steps, and we are open to navigating uncharted territory with collective input," he concluded. This strategic initiative by DGCA signals a significant stride towards gender inclusivity in Indian aviation. The regulator is poised to lead by example, implementing substantive measures to reshape the industry's landscape.

The DGCA has formed a four-member committee to provide suggestions for achieving gender equality in the aviation sector. The committee represents a significant step towards fostering gender equality within the Indian aviation sector. Speaking at the 'Women in Aviation' event. The Chief Guest, Gen (Dr) VK Singh (retd), Union Minister of State, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, while addressing the gathering at the event, applauded the efforts of women in the aviation sector.

"In the aviation sector, we boast of one of the highest number of female pilots globally. The Women in Aviation India booklet released today underscores the diverse roles women can play in the aviation sector. In our evolving world, it's crucial to inspire more women. By uniting efforts in both government and private sectors, we can pave the way for increased inclusivity. As we celebrate the achievements of women in aviation, let's persist in reducing the gender gap. Congratulations to all the women who are winning the awards today and motivating women across the globe to take the highest position in whichever industry they are," said VK Singh. India has the highest percentage of women pilots globally at 15 per cent. However, it's still important to prioritize the inclusion of women.

Acknowledging achievements such as 15 per cent of women pilots and a rising percentage of women in aviation and hospitality, Radha Bhatia, President of Women in Aviation India, called for stakeholder unity. She emphasised the need to support education and training for girls aspiring to enter the industry amid India's ascent as a major global aviation market. (ANI)

