Jyotiraditya Scindia participates in Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, list down govt schemes, urges people to make India developed by 2047

Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia while participating in Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Bengaluru on Saturday, said that the yatra aims to connect 140 crore people and make India a developed nation. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner and to achieve the aim of self-reliant and developed India by 2047. "This Yatra has been started with the resolution to connect 140 crore people of India from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh with the revolution to make India a developed nation," said Scindia.

Meanwhile, Scindia's cabinet colleague, Union Minister Anurag Thakur who was in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh also talked about government schemes and the aim of the yatra. "PM Modi has laid out multiple schemes for the development of the poor in the country. In the last nine years 4 crore houses, 12 crore toilets, tap water facilities to 13 crore houses, free treatment to 60 crore people, free ration to 80 crore people and free vaccine has been provided to people," said Anurag Thakur. "In the 2,69,000 panchayats of the country and almost 4,100 urban local bodies, this Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will go to make people aware so that they can become beneficiaries. It will inspire people to take a pledge to make India a developed nation before 2047," he added. (ANI)

