"Uttarakhand to emerge as example for world by associating with trade...": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Uttarakhand has made the most progress due to double engine government of the BJP and it will set a strong example across the world for associating itself with trade without compromising with its natural beauty. Amit Shah, while attending the concluding session of Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 said "Uttarakhand has itself earned the honour of a policy-driven state by rolling out more than 30 policies in six years".

"This event is an opportunity to mark the beginning of a new Uttarakhand. Now Uttarakhand will become a strong example across the world that it could associate itself with trade and commerce without compromising its natural beauty and by following eco-friendly ways," the Minister said. "Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has made most of its progress so far," he added.

Shah also congratulated the Chief Minister on Rs 3.5 lakh crore worth MoUs signed by the state administration. "I asked Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand Chief Minister) about the target and he said Rs 2 lakh crore but today MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been concluded. I would like to congratulate the state's administration under the leadership of Dhami for this," Shah said.

Earlier on Thursday, while inaugurating the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country must focus now on Vocal for local and Local for Global. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said "India's special development has happened in the last few years. There was a population of the country that was deprived of everything. Now, due to the government's schemes, more than 13 crore people have come out of poverty in just 5 years. All these have given a boost to the economy. Today the country's consumption-based economy is moving forward rapidly. We have to become 'Vocal for local and local for global."

He further said that the major development works in the state have opened the doors for every investor. "Today in Uttarakhand, work on village roads is going on at a very fast pace. That day is not far when the Delhi-Dehradun expressway travel time is about to be two hours. The rail line here is about to be strengthened. All these paths have brought golden opportunities for every investor. Areas that have lagged behind in development are being brought forward which means Uttarakhand has unmatched potential for every investor to reap maximum benefits. The state is going to emerge as a new brand of empowerment. There are possibilities here like nature, culture, heritage, Ayurveda, Yoga," PM Modi said.

He asserted that the third decade of the 21st century is the decade of Uttarakhand and all of you are also getting a huge opportunity to join this development journey of the state. (ANI)

