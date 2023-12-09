Left Menu

Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin holds review meeting on restoration works

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and various department secretaries on the current situation and restoration works being done after the cyclone Michaung-induced floods in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and various department secretaries on the current situation and restoration works being done after the cyclone Michaung-induced floods in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. Meanwhile, Stalin announced to donate his one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to help the state's recovery from cyclone Michaung havoc. The Chief Minister has also called on all MPs and MLAs to do the same.

"I donate my one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for recovery from the Michaung storm disaster. I request all the members of the assembly and parliament to donate funds," said MK Stalin in a statement. Earlier, on Wednesday, Stalin also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5,060 crores amid the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state. Tamil Nadu IAS Officers' Association has also stepped forward to bolster relief efforts in Chennai after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across the state capital.

The association demonstrated its commitment to supporting the state government in the ongoing relief operations by contributing a day's salary of its members to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, an official release stated. Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives. (ANI)

