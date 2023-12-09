Left Menu

Scoreboard 2nd women's T20I: IND vs ENG

Updated: 09-12-2023 20:33 IST
Scoreboard 2nd women's T20I: IND vs ENG
Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and England here on Saturday.

India Women Innings: Shafali Verma lbw b Charlotte Dean 0 Smriti Mandhana lbw b Charlotte Dean 10 Jemimah Rodrigues lbw b Sarah Glenn 30 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Nat Sciver-Brunt 9 Deepti Sharma c Amy Jones b Lauren Bell 0 Richa Ghosh c and b Ecclestone 4 Pooja Vastrakar b Sarah Glenn 6 Shreyanka Patil c Amy Jones b Freya Kemp 4 Titas Sadhu c and b Lauren Bell 2 Saika Ishaque b Ecclestone 8 Renuka Thakur Singh not out 2 Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5 Total: (10 wkts, 16.2 Overs) Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 17-2, 28-3, 29-4, 34-5, 45-6, 59-7, 67-8.

Bowler: Charlotte Dean 4-0-16-2, Lauren Bell 3-0-18-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-15-1, Sophie Ecclestone 3.2-0-13-2, Sarah Glenn 3-1-13-2, Freya Kemp 1-0-2-1. (MORE)

