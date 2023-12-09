"Committment to development of railways in Andhra Pradesh...": Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday highlighted the central government's commitment to the development of Railways in Andhra Pradesh, adding that Rs 8,406 crores have been sanctioned for the state. "The funding for Andhra Pradesh will not stop. It is Rs 8,406 crore, so our commitment to the development of Railways in Andhra is reflected in the budget. I always see sincere support and cooperation from the state government. As Modiji always says, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," Vaishnaw said while addressing a public gathering in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on projects in the state, the Union Minister said, "I want to share that Rs 4,000 crores have been sanctioned for 4G and 5G towers in Andhra Pradesh. The construction work is going on. Most of the towers are located in the north Andhra district, where connectivity is not there". "Honourable Modiji is very committed to creation in the South Coast Zone. For that, already Rs 106 crore has been sanctioned and we are working with the state government to get the land for it. The first piece of land that we identified for the project is 52 acres in the Vutsarlova village areas. Additional CS is regularly monitoring it. Once we get the land, we will start the construction soon. Visakhapattnam is an IT hub. We have to create a building that is in tune with the aspirations of Visakhapattnam. That is why a very modern building design has been proposed," he added.

Vaishnaw further said, "Our aim is to make India a developed country by 2047. Almost every week, one Vande Bharat train is being manufactured." He is on a visit to the southern state. Earlier in the day, the Union Minister offered prayers at Shri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam.

"I had an excellent 'Darshan' and I prayed to the almighty for everybody's health and everybody's welfare. I am also very happy to say that under the 'PRASHAD' scheme, this temple will be developed with an investment of about Rs 60 crore and this will be another link in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is developing the cultural heritage of our country," Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme was launched in 2014-15 under the Ministry of Tourism. It aims at developing and identifying pilgrimage sites across India to enrich the religious tourism experience. (ANI)

