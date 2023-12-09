Left Menu

KCR unanimously elected leader of BRS Legislature Party in Telangana

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:49 IST
BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was on Saturday elected as legislature party leader by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs. The BRS Legislative Party met at Telangana Bhavan and unanimously elected KCR as their leader in the newl-elected assembly.

The meeting, chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, saw former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposing Chandrashekhar Rao's name and former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari supporting it. The meeting unanimously passed a resolution entrusting the responsibility of selecting the rest of the office-bearers on KCR.

KCR has undergone a succesful hip surgery. BRS lost the assembly polls earlier this month with the Congress forming its first government in the southern state, which is also India's youngest. BRS had been in power for the past 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

