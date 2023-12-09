"Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale is must visit for those passionate...": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the first edition of the Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale inaugurated by him a day earlier at the iconic Red Fort is a must-visit for those passionate about art and culture. In a post on X, the PM shared a video showcasing the features and facilities at the Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale.

"The India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale is a must visit for those passionate about art and culture!" the PM captioned the post. Speaking about the same, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, "The Art, Architecture and Design Biennale was inaugurated for the first time to promote art, architecture and design. The Government of India organized it for the first time...I am confident that we will do even better in the future..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 being held at Red Fort. During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' at Red Fort and the student Biennale- Samunnati.

He also launched a Commemorative Stamp. Shri Modi also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion. Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the Cultural Space in Delhi. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed everyone to the World Heritage Site of the Red Fort and highlighted the historical significance of its courtyards which remain unwavering and indelible even though multiple generations have passed before and after India's independence.

According to the press release by the PMO, it was the Prime Minister's vision to develop and institutionalise a flagship Global Cultural Initiative in the country like the International Biennales at Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Sharjah, among others. In line with this vision, a nationwide campaign to reinvent, rebrand, renovate and re-house museums was launched.

Further, the development of cultural spaces in five cities of India namely Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi was also announced. Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the Cultural Space in Delhi.

The IAADB is being organised from December 9 to December 15 at Red Fort in New Delhi. It also follows key initiatives like the International Museum Expo (May 2023) and Festival of Libraries (August 2023) that were organised recently.

IAADB is designed to initiate a holistic conversation between artists, architects, designers, photographers, collectors, art professionals and the public to strengthen the cultural dialogue. It will also provide avenues and opportunities to expand and collaborate with the creators of art, architecture and design as part of the evolving economy.

IAADB will showcase different theme-based exhibitions on each day of the week, Pravesh- Rite of Passage: Doors of India on the first day, Bagh e bahar: Gardens as Universe: Gardens of India on the second day, Sampravah: Confluence of Communities: Baolis of India on third day and Sthapatya: Anti fragile algorithm: Temples of India on the fourth day. Day 5 will showcase 'Vismaya: Creative Crossover: Architectural Wonders of Independent India', day 6--'Deshaj Bharat Design: Indigenous Designs' and day 7 will showcase 'Samatva: Shaping the Built: Celebrating Women in Architecture'.

IAADB will include pavilions based on the above themes, panel discussions, art workshops, art bazaar, heritage walks and a parallel student biennale. The student biennale (Samunnati) at Lalit Kala Akademi will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their work, interact with peers and professionals, and gain valuable exposure within the architecture community through design competitions, display of heritage, installation designs, workshops etc. IAADB 23 is set to be a watershed moment for the country as it will herald India entering the Biennale landscape. In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vocal for Local', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' at Red Fort is being set up. It will showcase the unique and indigenous crafts of India and provide a collaborative space between the karigars and the designers. Paving the way for a sustainable cultural economy, it will empower the artisan communities with new designs and innovations. (ANI)

