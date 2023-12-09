Rajasthan Police arrests Dausa minor rape case accused

The Rajasthan Police have arrested the accused in the rape case of a six-year-old girl, which took place earlier a day during a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Dausa, said the police on Saturday. The accused was identified as Anil Kumar Meena and is a resident of Rajasthan's Dausa.

"The incident of rape with a six-year-old girl came to light yesterday. The incident took place during a marriage ceremony at the Marriage garden under the Kotwali police station area in Rajasthan's Dausa. Soon after receiving the information, Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were formed to enquire into the matter. Almost 250 police personnel were employed in the investigation. Also, around 500 people including guests who participated in the ceremony, were interrogated. Along with this, the local hooligans were also interrogated", said Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dausa. "All the CCTV footage was scanned and the accused was identified. He has been identified as Anil Kumar Meena and is a resident of the nearby colony. He is an IIT graduate and has completed poly technology. He is an alcoholic. He was drunk on the day of the incident. When the victim's family was leaving after the wedding, the victim girl was in her hotel room. The accused told her family that he would take her out. After that, he went to her room and raped her. Later, he handed over the girl, who was in an unconscious state, to her family and fled away", he added.

The SSP further said, "During the course of investigation, we found out that the accused was there at the time of the incident. He has confessed to the crime". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)