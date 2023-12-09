Left Menu

Desi cow milk like 'amrit', says UP Minister

Dharampal Singh also asked district officials to promote poultry and other such vocations among farmers to supplement their income.

Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh on Saturday equated the milk of indigenous cows to elixir and said that ''Lakshmi resides in the cow dung.'' Speaking at a review meeting of stray cattle with district officials here, the minister said, ''Ghee made from the milk of desi cow is elixir and Lakshmi resides in the cow dung of desi cows.'' The minister, according to a press statement, instructed the municipal officials to produce manure from cow dung and asked the district officials to ensure that no stray cows are seen on roads by the end of this month. The state government had earlier said it is developing shelters across districts to accommodate cows that are abandoned by their owners. Dharampal Singh also asked district officials to promote poultry and other such vocations among farmers to supplement their income.

