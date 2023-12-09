Left Menu

Vision is to make country developed by 2040: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Odisha's Sambalpur on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 23:39 IST
Vision is to make country developed by 2040: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Odisha's Sambalpur on Saturday. He said that with the cooperation of all the citizens "we have the opportunity to take a pledge to make the country develop by 2040." Pradhan participated in a virtual interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with beneficiaries of 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and interacted with the beneficiaries at Malgund under Maneswar block in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

"The Prime Minister had launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of the birthday of Lord Birsa Munda on November 15. There is a plan to visit all the gram panchayats and cities. Through a massive mass movement in the country in the coming few years, with the cooperation of all the citizens of the country, we all have the opportunity to take a pledge to make the country develop by 2040. In the coming 25 years, people should join the movement to make the country developed," Pradhan said. He further said that the welfare of the poor is the priority of the government.

"PM Modi has said that there are four castes in the country, women, youth, farmers and poor. By the welfare of these four groups the country would become developed and on that perspective today this programme was held in Sambalpur district," he further said. Under the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Pradhan visited the exhibition centre, interacted with the beneficiaries and highlighted all the welfare schemes of the Modi government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023