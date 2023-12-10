Left Menu

Man arrested for issuing death threat to Bageshwar Dham chief

The Chhattarpur police in Madhya Pradesh with the assistance of Interpol arrested the accused for issuing a death threat via mail to Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 08:56 IST
Man arrested for issuing death threat to Bageshwar Dham chief
Dhirendra Shastri (Photo/Official website Bageshwar Dham). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattarpur police in Madhya Pradesh, with the assistance of Interpol, arrested a man for sending death threat via mail to Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, the police said on Sunday. The accused, who demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh and claimed affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was arrested in Patna, Bihar. According to the police, the accused is a resident of the Shankardih area in Bihar's Nalanda district.

As per the police, the accused sent a threatening message from a fake email ID to the official email ID of Bageshwar Dham. Following the mail, a case was registered at Bamitha police station on October 20, 2023, under Sections 387 and 507 of the IPC against the unknown accused.

Another mail was received on October 22, 2023, from the same person, whose IP was followed by the police with assistance from Interpol, which eventually led to the arrest of the accused. An investigation team led by Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi, comprising Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh, SDOP Khajuraho Salil Sharma, Police Station-in-charge Bamitha inspector Jaywant Kakodiya, sub-inspector Sanjay Pandey and Cyber Cell-in charge Chhatarpur sub-inspector Sidwarth Sharma was constituted to probe the matter.

The accused is presently in judicial custody, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023