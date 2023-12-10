Left Menu

J-k: Legal action initiated against two people for spreading hate on social media in Ganderbal

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday initiated legal action against two individuals for uploading and sharing hateful content on social media platforms, as per a Ganderbal Police official statement.

J-k: Legal action initiated against two people for spreading hate on social media in Ganderbal
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday initiated legal action against two individuals for uploading and sharing hateful content on social media platforms, as per Ganderbal Police official statement. As per the statement, "Waseem Mushtaq Malik, a resident of Safapora and Aadil Ahmed Rather, a resident of Nunner, Ganderbal, were found involved in spreading hateful content on social media."

Under the recently issued order of the District Magistrate, legal action has been initiated against both of them. Ganderbal Police appeals to the general public of Ganderbal to remain vigilant about the misuse of social media. Any attempt to vitiate the environment and create issues of public order will be taken seriously and legal action will be taken, the statement said. (ANI)

