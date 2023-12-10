Left Menu

Delhi Police arrest two for attempting to extort money from girl

Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to extort money from a girl by the threat of circulating her private photos on social media.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 08:57 IST
Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly attempting to extort money from a girl. According to the police, the accused threatened her of circulating her private photos on social media. The accused persons were identified as Govind, 22, and Ansh Sharma, 19, both residents of Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

The police said that a complaint was received at Police Station Cyber North Delhi through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The complainant, 19, alleged that she had been receiving threatening messages on her Instagram and Whatsapp accounts from an anonymous person.

She further alleged that an unknown accused person had been threatening her to circulate her private pictures if he was not paid money. According to the police, the victim initially did not disclose the matter to anyone, but when the accused person exerted more pressure to pay the money, she confided it to her father.

The accused even threatened the victim's father for money. Subsequently, on receipt of the complaint, a case was registered at PS Cyber North District, Delhi and the investigation was taken up. Following this, details of the alleged Instagram ID and WhatsApp numbers were obtained from their legal portals and technical analysis of the details obtained was carried out continuously, said the police.

The alleged Instagram ID was found to belong to a resident of Bihar; however, from the technical investigation conducted, it was found to be operational in Delhi. The police team then mounted continuous surveillance of alleged mobile numbers, which zeroed in on the location of suspect numbers used for these Instagram and WhatsApp accounts, said the police. (ANI)

