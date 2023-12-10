Left Menu

Bhubaneswar police hands over 27 looted motorbikes and 81 mobiles to owners

The Commissionerate police, Bhubaneswar on Saturday handed over the looted bikes and mobile phones to their actual owners. As many as 27 vehicles and 81 mobile phones were returned today by the police.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 08:57 IST
Bhubaneswar police hands over 27 looted motorbikes and 81 mobiles to owners
Police commissioner Bhubaneswar Saumendra Priyadarshi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar handed over as many as 27 looted vehicles and 81 mobile phones to their lawful owners. With the help of the registration and chassis numbers of the vehicles, which were seized from robbers, the police traced the actual owners and handed over their looted items.

Police commissioner Bhubaneswar Saumendra Priyadarshi said, "This process started three years ago. We returned 27 motorcycles and arrested two gangs. This year, Bhubaneswar urban police returned 800 mobile phones and 167 motorcycles to their lawful owners. The recovery of stolen property and return to the owner is the most important aspect of citizen-centric policing." The vehicle owners thanked the police and were grateful to find their bike and mobile.

In 2023, the Commissionerate Police seized a total of 167 stolen bikes and 800 mobile phones. (ANI)

