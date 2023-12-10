Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Simhachalam Amrit Railway Station redevelopment in Vishakhapatnam

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a comprehensive review of the redevelopment plans for Simhachalam Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat station scheme during his visit to Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The Simhachalam station is set to undergo redevelopment as 'Amrit station' at an estimated cost of Rs 19.8 crore.

During his visit, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam and proceeded to inspect the Simhachalam railway station. He provided insights into the planned facilities for the New World Class station building, emphasizing the government's commitment to upgrading railway infrastructure across the country.

Addressing the media, Vaishnaw acknowledged the collaboration between the Centre and the state government to address land-related issues for the construction of the South Coast Railway Zonal Headquarters in Mudasarlova, Visakhapatnam. He affirmed that the redevelopment work at Simhachalam station under the Amrit station scheme is progressing with an investment of Rs 19.8 crore.

Vaishnaw assured the introduction of more Vande Bharat trains, with a commitment to manufacture one train per week. He urged the public to view railway development independently of politics, highlighting the significant investment of Rs 8,406 crore for railway development in Andhra Pradesh.

He stressed the importance of the state government's involvement in land allocation for these projects. The Railway Minister announced the redevelopment of 15 stations in the region as Amrit stations, ensuring world-class facilities for passengers.

Additionally, he outlined the rapid progress in expanding 5G mobile services across the country, with BSNL 5G services expected to be available by Diwali. As part of this expansion, 4,000 new cell phone towers are being set up in Andhra Pradesh, predominantly in the North Coastal region. Vaishnaw actively participated in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised in Vepada Mandal, Vijayanagar District.

Addressing a gathering of over 3,000 people, he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047 through collective efforts (Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, Sab ka Prayas). The Railway Minister announced plans to transform Kothavalasa railway station into a world-class facility and highlighted the conversion of the KK line into a double line for enhanced train traffic.

Vaishnaw further pledged to halt the Visakha-Kirandul Express train at S. Kota railway station and emphasized the increased allocation of funds for railway projects in the state. The Union Minister also participated in the Vikasit Bharata Sankalpayatra program organized by the Municipal Corporation in Jodigullapalem, Visakhapatnam.

The event featured stalls focusing on various government schemes, and Minister Vaishnaw presented checks and certificates to beneficiaries. A message from PM Modi was telecasted at the venue, emphasizing the commitment to national development.

The Minister expressed delight in launching the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Rath from Visakhapatnam, and the event showcased awareness on various initiatives such as Eco Vizag, disease control, Jan Aushadhi Kendra, Ujjwala Yojana, and more. The Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra serves as a platform for promoting awareness and engagement with citizens on various government initiatives. (ANI)

