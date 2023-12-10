Left Menu

Delhi Police arrest man for creating fake Insta account of woman, sharing obscene posts

The complainant, aged 20 years, alleged that she met an unknown person on Instagram in the year 2018 and started chatting with him, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 08:59 IST
Delhi Police arrest man for creating fake Insta account of woman, sharing obscene posts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested a man for creating a fake social media account of a woman and posting her photos with obscene comments. The accused has been identified as Gopal Karaliya, a resident of Pune, Maharashtra.

The police said a complaint was received at the Police Station Cyber North Delhi through the NCRP (National Cybercrime Reporting Portal). The complainant, aged 20 years, alleged that she met an unknown person on Instagram in 2018 and started chatting with him, said the police.

According to the complaint, with time, the accused started forcing her into an inter-religious marriage. However, when the complainant stopped talking to him, he started making her fake Instagram profiles by using her pictures, said the police. He allegedly posted indecent material with obscene comments about the complainant on these Instagram profiles to malign her image.

The accused allegedly created two new Instagram IDs with the complainant's name in objectionable language, using her pictures to defame her. The case under sections 354-D/500/509 of IPC was registered at PS Cyber North District, Delhi and the investigation was taken up.

The police said that a detailed technical analysis of IP logs and registrant details obtained from the alleged Instagram ID revealed the details of the alleged user operating these Instagram IDs. The police team then mounted continuous surveillance of the suspect mobile numbers, which zeroed in on the location of the suspect.

Following this, immediately based on technical surveillance, the accused was apprehended on 04.12.2023. He was interrogated at length and subsequently arrested in the case, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023