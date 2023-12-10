Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah remembers actor Leelavati as "complete performer"

"When Leelavati was ill, I went to her residence and inquired about her well-being. I met his son Vinodraj and assured him that the government was ready to help him," Siddaramaiah said.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 09:00 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah remembers actor Leelavati as "complete performer"
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the last rites of the actress of Kannada cinema, Leelavati, will be done with full state honours. He was speaking to the media after paying his last respects to the mortal remains of veteran actress Leelavati at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

"When Leelavati was ill, I went to her residence and inquired about her well-being. I met his son Vinodraj and assured him that the government was ready to help him," Siddaramaiah said. Leelavati, who made her debut from theatre to cinema and acted in more than 600 films, was known for her natural acting style; she has acted in all language films in South India. A multi-lingual artist, Leelavati used to bring life to roles as the heroine and supporting actress.

The Chief Minister recalled that Raj Kumar and Leelavati were a popular pair and he had watched many films, including Gejjepooje, Kulvadhu, and Bhakta Kumbara during his student life. "Leelavati was a complete artist. She used to play historical, social and mythological characters with ease. Leelavati, who was involved in social activities, built hospitals and veterinary hospitals. She was engaged in agricultural activities and loved animals," said Siddaramaiah, adding, "Her love for animals was in her blood."

The CM said that Leelavati, who was helping students' education during Corona, was the epitome of humanity. She had a great quality of sharing what she earned with others. He said that it was a tragedy that her talent was not given a national-level award like the Padma Shri Award.

"Actress Leelavati's death has come as a shock, not only the Kannada film industry but also the Indian film industry has suffered an irreparable loss due to Leelavati's death. May God give strength to his family and the fans to bear the loss," said the CM in his Condolence message. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023