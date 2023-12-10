Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah remembers actor Leelavati as "complete performer"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the last rites of the actress of Kannada cinema, Leelavati, will be done with full state honours. He was speaking to the media after paying his last respects to the mortal remains of veteran actress Leelavati at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

"When Leelavati was ill, I went to her residence and inquired about her well-being. I met his son Vinodraj and assured him that the government was ready to help him," Siddaramaiah said. Leelavati, who made her debut from theatre to cinema and acted in more than 600 films, was known for her natural acting style; she has acted in all language films in South India. A multi-lingual artist, Leelavati used to bring life to roles as the heroine and supporting actress.

The Chief Minister recalled that Raj Kumar and Leelavati were a popular pair and he had watched many films, including Gejjepooje, Kulvadhu, and Bhakta Kumbara during his student life. "Leelavati was a complete artist. She used to play historical, social and mythological characters with ease. Leelavati, who was involved in social activities, built hospitals and veterinary hospitals. She was engaged in agricultural activities and loved animals," said Siddaramaiah, adding, "Her love for animals was in her blood."

The CM said that Leelavati, who was helping students' education during Corona, was the epitome of humanity. She had a great quality of sharing what she earned with others. He said that it was a tragedy that her talent was not given a national-level award like the Padma Shri Award.

"Actress Leelavati's death has come as a shock, not only the Kannada film industry but also the Indian film industry has suffered an irreparable loss due to Leelavati's death. May God give strength to his family and the fans to bear the loss," said the CM in his Condolence message. (ANI)

