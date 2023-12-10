MoS Pratima Bhowmik leads Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Tripura's Gomati district

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, graced the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Udaipur Shalgara Community Hall in Tripura's Gomati district on Saturday. As part of the nationwide initiative, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to promote the vision of a developed and empowered India. MoS Bhoumik inaugurated the event in the Gomati district.

The ceremony concluded with MoS Bhowmik distributing various essential items to beneficiaries, including gas cylinders, wheelchairs, sewing machines, financial assistance for the economically disadvantaged, fruits for pregnant women, and health kits for the elderly. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Saturday, December 9, interacted with VBSY beneficiaries from across the country via video conferencing. More than two thousand VBSY vans, thousands of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs) from across the country were connected during the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)