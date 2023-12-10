Left Menu

Young doctor in Delhi ends life, suicide note states depression, probe underway

A 25-year-old doctor in Delhi, allegedly died by suicide leaving a suicide note stating depression, Delhi police said on Saturday.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old doctor in Delhi allegedly died by suicide, leaving a suicide note stating depression, Delhi police said on Saturday. As per the police, the incident happened in Delhi's Gautam Nagar area as the police received a PCR call on December 8, 2023, at about 3:55 PM reporting a hanging.

The deceased is a 25-year-old medical professional from Mumbai who was found hanging in his room in Gautam Nagar. The police said that a suicide note was found in the room, where the deceased mentioned battling depression and undergoing medication.

The crime team from the south district was summoned to the scene to conduct an inspection. Following the preliminary investigation, the body of the deceased was shifted to AIIMS Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police, via phone call, recorded statements from the father and other relatives of the deceased on December 9, 2023. After completing the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

