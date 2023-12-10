Left Menu

"Udhampur has been in top 3 in PMGSY scheme": Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that the Udhampur district has been in the top three positions in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) for the past three years and the same is helping to boost economic activity in the district.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 09:13 IST
"Udhampur has been in top 3 in PMGSY scheme": Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI).
  Country:
  India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that the Udhampur district has been in the top three positions in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) for the past three years and the same is helping to boost economic activity in the district. "Udhampur district has been in the top three positions in the PMGSY for the past three years. It has achieved saturation in many other central government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and many others. The PMGSY has also helped to boost economic activity in Udhampur. The improved connectivity has made it easier for farmers to transport their produce to markets, and has also attracted new businesses to the district," Jitendra Singh told ANI.

"We are working at a fast pace to ensure that the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches every village and every person," he added. The Union Minister further said that the PMGSY will be a priority for the government in the upcoming times.

"The government is committed to providing better infrastructure to rural areas. The PMGSY will continue to be a priority for the government. If we compare the situation before 2014, we can see how much change has come," he said. He also asserted that whenever there is a need in the country, it is being addressed today.

"Asia's longest tunnel for the first time is being built in the name of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. A lot of development has taken place. Wherever there is a need, it is being addressed. When I became MP, I also ensured that our local representatives would decide which roads should be built and which should not," Jitendra Singh said. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is a flagship program of the central government to provide road connectivity to rural areas.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Programme in the Tikri area of District Udhampur on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

