15 am...fire is almost under control and doused soon...it is being said that a loss of around Rs 30-40 lakhs has happened," said Mahesh Pratap, Fire Officer, Hardoi.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 11:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out inside shop at 'Galla Mandi' complex in Hardoi
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out inside a shop at the 'Galla Mandi' complex in Hardoi in the early hours of Sunday. As soon as the information was received, around five fire tenders reached the spot and started dousing the fire.

After a few hours, the fire was under control. "We got the information about the fire at 3:15 am...fire is almost under control and doused soon...it is being said that a loss of around Rs 30-40 lakhs has happened," said Mahesh Pratap, Fire Officer, Hardoi.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

