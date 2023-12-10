Jyotiraditya Scindia lays foundation stone of new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the Rajahmundry Airport in Andhra Pradesh. Scindia also inspected the new terminal building at the Rajahmundry Airport before the foundation stone laying event.

Rajahmundry Airport is a domestic airport that is spread over an area of 1223.46 acres. The Runway of the airport is 3165 metres long, capable of operating Code 'C' type of aircraft. The present Terminal Building of the Airport is spread over an area of 4065 sqm, capable of serving 225 passengers during peak hours and four lakh passengers annually. The Apron of the airport is suitable for parking six aircraft (Two ATR-72 and Four A-320).

Rajahmundry is currently connected by air to three cities i.e. Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and handles 126 flight movements per week. Considering the rapid growth of passenger traffic and saturation of the existing Terminal building at the airport, the expansion of the Terminal building is planned for an additional area of 17,029 sqm. The Rajahmundry Airport expansion has been undertaken at a cost of Rs.350 Crore.

"The upgraded terminal building of the airport will play an important role in the all-round development of the state. This will enhance air connectivity and the travellers coming here will get the benefit of improved passenger facilities. This will also provide a new impetus to the industry and economy of the region," the press release read. On the new terminal building at the Rajahmundry Airport, Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airport Authority of India said, "So, since the airport would have the capacity, so if the demand comes, we'll also announce the cargo facility in this airport. The capacity of the airport is already there. Now, if the airlines start connecting with different stations in the country, then certainly cargo can also move as a valley cargo, and AI would be more than willing to provide that type of infrastructure which can help the movement of cargo from this airport."

After the expansion, the total area of the Terminal Building will be 21,094 sqm., capable of serving 2100 passengers during peak hours and 30 lakh passengers annually. The proposed expansion of the airport will have passenger facilities like 28 check-in counters, four conveyor belts in arrival (conversion of the Existing terminal into arrival), eight X-Bis machines, three Aerobridges and an adequate number of F&B and retail outlets. Facilities for Divyangjans have also been incorporated in the New Terminal Building as per Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms. (ANI)

