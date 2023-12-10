CISF nabs Nigerian woman with heroin worth Rs 2.45 crores at Mumbai Airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a Nigerian woman passenger with narcotics substance (Heroin) weighing about 350 gms worth approximately Rs 2.45 crores at Mumbai Airport on Friday night, the official said. On December 8, at about 11:30 pm, the Nigerian woman passenger approached the women's frisking booth located adjacent to ATRS No. 09 in the Integrated Security Hold Area of Terminal-2 at Mumbai Airport for the mandatory pre-embarkation security check.

"Sub Inspector Rajeev Kumar, deployed at the frisking booth near ATRS 8, demonstrated keen behavioural detection skills when he observed suspicious activities exhibited by the aforementioned lady passenger. Recognising the potential security threat, Sub-Inspector Rajeev Kumar promptly communicated his observations to Lady Constable Kale Suvarna who was deployed for frisking duty at the mentioned ladies' frisking booth," said Public Relations Officer, CISF. "During frisking, the vigilant CISF women screener observed that the woman passenger had concealed suspicious items beneath her clothing, specifically in the upper body area. A thorough and meticulous search revealed the presence of 20 capsules filled with some suspicious substance, collectively weighing approximately 350 grams. Subsequent analysis identified the substance as heroin," added the official.

The passenger was later identified as Victoria Okafor (Nigerian) who was scheduled to travel to Delhi by flight No. 6E 6045 (STD 0230). Immediately, the matter was informed to CISF officers and customs officials.

The customs officials also declared the detected contraband item as Heroin. Later the said passenger alongwith the seized 20 capsules filled with the contraband item (Heroin) weighing approximately 350 gms worth approximately Rs 2.45 crores was handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

