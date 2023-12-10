Left Menu

India reports 166 new Covid cases, mostly from Kerala

India on Sunday recorded 166 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of total active cases stood at 895, according to data put out by the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 13:40 IST
India reports 166 new Covid cases, mostly from Kerala
India reports 166 fresh Covid cases (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Sunday recorded 166 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of total active cases stood at 895, according to data put out by the Union Health Ministry. The majority of fresh cases were reported in Kerala.

The recent daily average cases is about 100. The latest cases could be linked to winter season when influenza-like illnesses tend to rise. The lowest number of single-day fresh cases since Covid onset was 24 in July this year.

Overall, India's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.44 crore and the death toll at 5,33,306, the ministry's data showed. The case fatality rate in India stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023