"Historic day for Rajahmundry," says Scindia after laying foundation stone of airport's new terminal bulding

Calling it a 'historic day' for Rajahmundry after laying the foundation stone of the new terminal building in the city's airport, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to take development to the grassroots of India. Speaking to ANI, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Today is a historic day for Rajahmundry. Prime Minister's vision is to take development to the grassroots of India to bring the periphery into the mainstream. This new terminal building for which we have laid the foundation stone will be four times the size of the current terminal building."

Scindia further stated that connectivity in the region will get a boost after the terminal building project is completed. "Our connectivity currently is to three cities, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. That connectivity with this terminal also, I am very confident will increase in the days to come. It will be a modern terminal, but a terminal that will reflect the art culture and capability of Rajahmundry," he said.

Congratulating the people of Rajahmundry, the Civil Aviation Minister further said, "It is a gift and a developmental paradigm on behalf of PM Narendra Modi." Rajahmundry Airport is a domestic airport that is spread over an area of 1223.46 acres. The Runway of the airport is 3165 metres long, capable of operating Code 'C' type of aircraft.

The present Terminal Building of the Airport is spread over an area of 4065 sqm, capable of serving 225 passengers during peak hours and four lakh passengers annually. The Apron of the airport is suitable for parking six aircraft (Two ATR-72 and Four A-320). Considering the rapid growth of passenger traffic and saturation of the existing Terminal building at the airport, the expansion of the Terminal building is planned for an additional area of 17,029 sqm. The Rajahmundry Airport expansion has been undertaken at a cost of Rs.350 Crore.

"The upgraded terminal building of the airport will play an important role in the all-round development of the state. This will enhance air connectivity and the travellers coming here will get the benefit of improved passenger facilities. This will also provide a new impetus to the industry and economy of the region," the press release read. After the expansion, the total area of the Terminal Building will be 21,094 sqm., capable of serving 2100 passengers during peak hours and 30 lakh passengers annually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)