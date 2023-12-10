Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets KCR

Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday met former CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Chief K Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda hospital.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 15:32 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meeting BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday met former CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Chief K Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda hospital. KCR underwent total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli, on December 7.

Earlier, Yashoda Hospital, where Telangana former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is hospitalised has said that the latter has a left hip fracture and would require left hip replacement that may take 6-8 weeks to recover. "Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao Garu had a slip and fall in his Bathroom at his Residence and was subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have a left Hip fracture (Extracapsular Neck of femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks," the hospital said in a statement.

"He is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team including Orthopaedic, Anaesthesia, General Medicine, and Pain Medicine. His general condition is stable. The hospital will update his health status periodically," it added. Meanwhile, on the direction of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Secretary of Health Medical and Family Welfare visited Yashoda Hospital to inquire about the health of former CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for his recovery while his daughter K Kavitha had said that the former Telangana CM sustained a minor injury. "Distressed to know that former Telangana CM KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

K Kavitha also had posted on X and said that former Telangana CM KCR sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care. "BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love," K Kavitha posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

