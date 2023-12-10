CM Sukhu earns spot among Outlook Business Magazine's 'Changemakers of the Year' 2023

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has earned a spot on Outlook Business magazine's impactful 'Changemakers of the Year' list for 2023, recognizing 23 individuals for their outstanding contributions and impact across diverse fields, fostering positive change in society over the past year.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:09 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has earned a spot on Outlook Business magazine's impactful 'Changemakers of the Year' list for 2023 that recognises 23 individuals for their outstanding contributions and impact across diverse fields, fostering positive change in society over the past year. A government spokesperson from the Chief Minister's office said that this prestigious recognition celebrates his exceptional leadership and noteworthy contributions, particularly in effectively managing the recent monsoon-related disasters.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's commendable handling of the crisis sets him apart as the sole Chief Minister in the country to feature on this distinguished list. His dynamic approach to governance and unwavering commitment to serving the state has earned him this remarkable accolade. He emphasized that this honour places him alongside influential figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Virat Kohli, and Neeraj Chopra, underscoring the impactful contributions of CM Sukhu in fostering positive societal change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

