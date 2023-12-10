Left Menu

Indian Army's Chinar Corps officers visit injured J-K police personnel in Srinagar

Senior officers of the Chinar Corps visited 92 Base Hospital, BB Cantt and inquired about the well-being of injured Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, SGCT Hafiz Ahmed, who had sustained bullet injuries in an attack at Bemina, Srinagar, on Saturday, according to an official statement by the Indian Army.

"COS, HQ Chinar Corps, visited 92 Base Hospital, BB Cantt and inquired about the well-being of injured Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, SGCT Hafiz Ahmed, who had sustained bullet injuries in an attack at Bemina, Srinagar, on December 9. Chinar Warriors wish him good health and a speedy recovery," the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on 'X'.

Ahmed was injured after being shot at by terrorists at Hamdaniya colony in the Bemina area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

