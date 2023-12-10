Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at an ink factory under the Niwari police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, said an official on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:41 IST
UP: Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad, no casualties reported
A visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at an ink factory under the Niwari police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, said an official on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported.

"Around 1:05 p.m., we received the information that a massive fire had been broken out at an ink factory. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was learned that there were chemical drums kept in a storage room, which had led to the fire. Within almost two hours, we brought the fire under control," said Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad. "No casualties have been reported. However, there has been heavy damage to the factory", he added.

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out in a banquet hall in a multi-storey building in the Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad. However, no casualties were reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023