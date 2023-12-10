UP: Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at an ink factory under the Niwari police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, said an official on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported.

"Around 1:05 p.m., we received the information that a massive fire had been broken out at an ink factory. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was learned that there were chemical drums kept in a storage room, which had led to the fire. Within almost two hours, we brought the fire under control," said Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad. "No casualties have been reported. However, there has been heavy damage to the factory", he added.

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out in a banquet hall in a multi-storey building in the Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad. However, no casualties were reported. (ANI)

