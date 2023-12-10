TN: AIADMK's Palaniswami demands to double "Michaung" relief package to Rs 12,000

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday demanded to double "Michaung" aid relief package to Rs 12,000 to all families from the Tamil Nadu government. "The government should increase the financial aid from 6,000 to 12,000 rupees and also the government should do relief measures immediately," said Palaniswami.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami also accused the current DMK government of being inactive, which brought misery to people following cyclone "Michaung". Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Saturday announced a cash aid of Rs 6,000 each to the affected families.

Palaniswami held the DMK government responsible for the "lack of preparedness" to tackle the Cyclone Michaung-induced situation and this has affected people badly. "People of Chennai, suburban of Chennai and neighbouring districts like Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur struggled in cyclone Michaung and floods caused by it due to inactive DMK government which didn't take any precautionary measures," said Palaniswami.

On December 3 and 4, under the influence of Cyclone 'Michaung,' Chennai and nearby areas in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, resulting in extensive flooding, property damage, and loss of lives. The Tamil Nadu government has also increased other relief amounts given for the various damages due to the cyclone. The compensation for the families of those who died due to storms and floods has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The compensation for damaged huts has been increased from Rs 5 thousand to Rs 8 thousand. The compensation for the loss of standing crops has been increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 17 thousand per hectare. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and various department secretaries on the current situation and restoration works being done after the cyclone Michaung-induced floods in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)