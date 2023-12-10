Komatireddy Venkat Reddy takes charge as Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings

Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took charge as minister for roads, buildings and cinematography on Sunday. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy won from the Nalgonda Assembly constituency by defeating BRS' Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy and BJP candidate Madagoni Srinivas Goud in Telangana Assembly elections 2023. Komatireddy won as a candidate from Nalgonda assembly constituency four times, in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Ahead of the polls, Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy earlier sparked controversy after a video of him allegedly saying, "Sonia Gandhi is going to give the CM position to me" was widely shared on social media. In the purported five-second clip, Reddy is seen addressing a poll rally in Nalgonda on Tuesday and is heard saying in Telegu "Sonia Gandhi is going to give the CM position to me if the party comes to power. There is no one senior to me here".

After Congress won with a majority in Telangana, Congress leader Revanth Reddy was "unanimously" chosen as the new Chief Minister of the youngest state Telangana. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday allocated portfolios to different cabinet ministers in the new cabinet. Dy. Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been allocated Finance, Planning and Energy. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has been allocated Irrigation, Food and Civil supplies, while D Rajanarasimha got Health, Medical and Family Welfare and Science and Technology.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will have departments including Municipal Administration, Urban Development, General Administration and other ministries which have not been allocated to any leader. The Congress party swept the Telangana Assembly elections by winning 64 seats in the 119 Assembly state, ending the ten-year rule of the BRS while the KCR led Bharat Rashtra Samithi managed to win 37 seats.

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy won by a margin of 32,532 votes in Kodangal against BRS's Patnam Narender Reddy. However, both BRS' leader KCR and Revanth Reddy lost Kamareddy's seat to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. (ANI)

