Left Menu

Delhi: BJP to protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament against Congress over cash scam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs will hold a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Monday as part of a protest against the seizure of cash from some premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in the ongoing raids by the Income Tax Department.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 17:08 IST
Delhi: BJP to protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament against Congress over cash scam
Parliament Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs will hold a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Monday as part of a protest against the seizure of cash from some premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in the ongoing raids by the Income Tax Department. The episode has provided fresh ammunition to the BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to attack the opposition Congress over the incident.

Taking to the issue, Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi said on Saturday that Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation. "The amount of cash recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises is the highest among corrupt people so far. Its amount has reached Rs 300 crore...Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation," said Meenakashi Lekhi.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his X handle, tagging a news report about the I-T department recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Sahu, took a swipe at the opposition party. "Rs 300 crore is just the amount found with one politician; the count is still left for the rest of the corrupt politicians in the entire Congress. If they were all put together, imagine how many notes would come out," she added.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department continued conducting raids on the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on Sunday. CISF personnel were also deployed at the premises. Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023