"Our main target is to reach kingpin in Gogamedi murder case," Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph

After the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday, Jaipur Commissioner of Police, Biju George Joseph, said that two shooters along with the one who was providing logistical assistance has been arrested from Chandigarh adding that the main target of police is to reach the "kingpin" of the case. Gogamedi was shot dead by three assailants on December 5 at his residence in the Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur.

"We were continuously tracking the accused in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case since December 5. Soon the team received info about them and started tracking them further. Haryana Police and Punjab Police also helped us in the work and provided us with inputs. After reaching Hisar, a Special team of Delhi Police joined us and carried out the investigation. On December 8 we got their real-time info. The two shooters and the one who was providing logistical assistance were arrested from outside a hotel in Chandigarh Sector 22, yesterday. They have been brought to Rajasthan and further investigation will be done," Jaipur Commissioner of Police said in a press conference on Sunday. "We are tracking all details from the past...Our main target is to reach the kingpin," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police has said that the three main accused in the case were arrested yesterday and will be handed over to Rajasthan police today. Ravindra Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Police Crime Branch said, "In this case, 3 main accused have been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch. The first accused is Nitin Fauji, a resident of Mahendragarh, Rohit Rathore, a resident of Makrana, Rajasthan and the third is Udham Singh, a resident of Hisar."

He also informed that two of the three people, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore were shooters while the 3rd one- Udham Singh was providing logistics support. Director General of Police Umesh Mishra congratulated the police team for arresting the accused in the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. He also thanked the Delhi Police for their cooperation and coordinated efforts.

The Chandigarh Police team raided the hotel in Sector 24, Chandigarh where the Delhi Police had arrested last night the shooter who had killed Gogamedi. ANI also accessed footage of the hotel in Chandigarh where the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, detained three accused, including the main accused Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case.

The team obtained information related to the entry of the three accused from the hotel register here. The same information revealed that the three accused were staying here with fake identities. The police have taken the hotel receptionist with them for questioning. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena will organise a memorial service for slain chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Earlier, on Saturday, December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection to Gogamedi's murder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)