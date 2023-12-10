"Will complete all guarantees in next 4 years": Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday asserted that all the guarantees made by the party will be systematically fulfilled in the next four years after the Congress party completed one year of governance in the hill state. Speaking to the media, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Our first guarantee was to give the old pension scheme to government employees; we did it in the first cabinet; the second guarantee was the start-up yojana; we started a start-up scheme of Rs 680 crore; the third guarantee was to start the English-medium schools, we did that too; systematically, we will complete all the guarantees in the next four years."

Assuring that the state's economy is stable now, Sukhvinder Singh claimed that the economy has been restored by 20 per cent and the government is working to bring it back on track, especially against the backdrop of the devastation caused by the monsoon. The Congress had announced 10 guarantees in its Assembly election campaign and came to power after winning 40 out of the 68 seats. A return to the old pension scheme was among the main poll planks that brought the Congress to power in 2022.

On making Himachal Pradesh a 'green state', Sukhu said, "We will make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2026, the transport department has been made electrical and the youth have been inspired to use the e-taxis." Sukhu further asserted that the state has been completely revived from the disaster. "All roads have been restored, all tourists will be given proper accommodations and the state is ready to welcome all tourists in 2024," he said.

The Congress Party celebrated its one-year anniversary in Himachal Pradesh on December 11, 2023. The grand old party emerged victorious in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections by securing 40 seats in the 69-seat state, while the BJP managed to win 25 seats. (ANI)

