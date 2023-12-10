Left Menu

Customs apprehend man for smuggling gold worth Rs 52 lakh at Kochi airport

The Cochin customs on Sunday apprehended a smuggler with 954.70 grams of Gold worth Rs 52 lakhs concealed inside his body, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 18:34 IST
Customs apprehend man for smuggling gold worth Rs 52 lakh at Kochi airport
Cochin Customs arrest man for smuggling 4 gold capsules (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cochin customs on Sunday apprehended a smuggler with 954.70 grams of gold worth Rs 52 lakh concealed inside his body, said officials. As per the officials, "On the basis of profiling, the officers of the Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a pax who arrived from Abu Dhabi by Air Arabia flight no.3L127 at the green channel."

"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in compound form totally weighing 954.70 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized." Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023