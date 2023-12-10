Customs apprehend man for smuggling gold worth Rs 52 lakh at Kochi airport

The Cochin customs on Sunday apprehended a smuggler with 954.70 grams of gold worth Rs 52 lakh concealed inside his body, said officials. As per the officials, "On the basis of profiling, the officers of the Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a pax who arrived from Abu Dhabi by Air Arabia flight no.3L127 at the green channel."

"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in compound form totally weighing 954.70 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized." Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

