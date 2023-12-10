Nine couples tie knot at mass wedding ceremony in Assam's Biswanath

Nine couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Assam's Biswanath district on Sunday. The mass wedding was held at Bamgaon village in Biswanath district.

According to the reports, the villagers had organised the mass wedding ceremony to help the economically weaker section of society. Thousands of people witnessed the traditional Assamese rituals in the ceremony.

Last month, the Nalbari district administration of Assam organized "Shubh Parinay', a mass marriage event at Sri Sri Hari Mandir in Nalbari town. As many as 10 couples from the Nalbari district tied the knot at the event.

The event covered wedding rituals along with the traditional wedding-time games that are played by couples, apart from time-honoured matrimonial and familial rituals. Thousand of people from different parts of the lower Assam district witnessed the traditional Assamese mass wedding event.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, District Commissioner Varnali Deka, and other renowned personalities were also present on the occasion and gave their blessings to the newlyweds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)