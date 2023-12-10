Left Menu

Egypt's headline inflation dips to 34.6% in November

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation dropped to 34.6% in November from 35.8% in October, pulled down by a slowdown in the rate of food price increases, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday. Annual inflation was slightly lower than predicted by analysts.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:32 IST
Egypt's headline inflation dips to 34.6% in November
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation dropped to 34.6% in November from 35.8% in October, pulled down by a slowdown in the rate of food price increases, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

Annual inflation was slightly lower than predicted by analysts. The median forecast of 18 analysts polled had expected a reading of 34.8%. Month-on-month, prices rose by 1.3% in November, up from 1.0% in October. Food prices rose by 0.2% but surged 64.5 year on year.

Annual inflation had been working its way upwards for two years, hitting a record high of 38.0% in September. The November figure was the lowest since May. Core inflation, which excludes fuel and some volatile food items, slid to 35.9% in November from 38.1% in October, central bank data showed on Sunday. A median of six of the analysts surveyed had expected it to decelerate to 37.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023