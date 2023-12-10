Left Menu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Rajasthan's Mehandipur Balaji temple

Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the famous Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Dausa on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:54 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the famous Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Dausa on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "I pray to God to free this country from poverty and that the country reaches new heights and a developed India is formed."

Hailing the arrangements and cleanliness in the temple, the Union Minister said, "The way temple administration has maintained the hygiene and cleanliness of the temple is really commendable and it automatically increases faith among the devotees," Piyush Goyal said. "BJP's governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which started with Swacch Bharat Abhiyan in 2014, will complete its ten years with the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. I pray to God to grant peace and prosperity to the 140 crore Indians," Goyal added.

Earlier, the BJP's star campaigner from Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, also offered prayers at the Mehendipur Balaji temple ahead of elections in the state. Rajasthan's Mehandipur Balaji Temple is a famous Hanuman temple located on the border of Karauli district and Dausa district in Rajasthan. The temple is also known for ritualistic healing, which attracts many pilgrims from Rajasthan and other states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

