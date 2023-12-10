Left Menu

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attends closing ceremony of 'Yuva Utsav: India@2047'

India@2047' at Government MAM College on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the closing ceremony of 'Yuva Utsav: India@2047' at Government MAM College on Sunday. The two-day event was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

In his address, the Lt. Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the winners in various categories, including painting, poetry, declamation, photography and culture. He commended the endeavour to integrate five youth-centric programmes for this year's Yuva Utsav inspired by Panch Pran of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Youth power is the greatest asset of our country. They have the courage to stand alone against all odds and challenges without any fear and are always ready to provide new ideas and new initiatives for the betterment of society," the Lt. Governor said. He said the creativity, charisma and hard work of youth are the formidable forces that are setting new agendas for development. The new ideas and convictions are stimulating various sectors and contributing to discoveries and innovation, he added.

The Lt Governor emphasised the need to harness the vibrant energy of youth to achieve constructive goals. "Youth is the most powerful tool to shape a better future and usher in a socio-economic revolution," the Lt Governor said.

Initiative, leadership, self-confidence, persistence, imagination and courage to learn from failure are rare qualities of youth that influence society and open the door to new possibilities in the developmental journey, he said. At Yuva Utsav, the Lt Governor motivated the youth to rededicate themselves towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"The future belongs to India and our youth. I am confident that the youth will lead the world to build a prosperous society," he said. On the occasion, the Lt. Governor felicitated the winners and jury members of the Yuva Utsav.

Nisar Ahmed, Director Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, presented a detailed report on the competitions held in connection with Yuva Utsav across the UT. Er Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Anand Jain, IGP Jammu; Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; senior officials, prominent personalities, youth and people in large numbers were present. (ANI)

