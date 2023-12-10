Andhra Pradesh: TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh inspects paddy fields damaged by Cyclone Michaung in Tuni

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, who was on his Yuvagalam Padayatra from the Ontimamidi campsite, inspected the paddy fields damaged by Cyclone Michaung in Tuni constituency on Sunday. During their interaction with the young leader, farmers revealed that even though a week had passed since the cyclone damaged their crops, no government representative had visited their fields to assess the damage.

In response, Nara Lokesh criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating, "The CM, who is supposed to respond immediately and take war-like measures during natural calamities, has not left the Tadepalli palace." He pointed out that although the government claimed it would pay the crop insurance money itself, only 16 farmers have received insurance payouts this year.

He promised to vigorously implement the crop insurance scheme once elected to power in the 2024 elections. Besides these, he also assured to amend the law to ensure that tenant farmers receive compensation in case of crop damage due to natural calamities. During his interaction with the villagers of Thondangi, Nara Lokesh expressed that behind every scheme introduced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, there was a scam.

He revealed that the Jagan government looted Rs. 7,000 crores through the cent land scheme meant for the poor. He criticised the government for delaying bills for poor individuals building houses. Promising to build houses for the homeless poor once TDP comes to power, the TDP National General Secretary also pledged to take measures to prevent the loss of fish resources for the fishermen community when industries are set up in coastal areas. He slammed the YSRCP government for undermining the welfare of fishermen since coming to power and assured them to set up treatment plants and take measures to prevent damage to fisheries.

He further assured building houses for all homeless fishermen along with implementing all welfare programmes, including the Adharana scheme. In his interaction with representatives of the Ambedkar Welfare Society, Nara Lokesh expressed concern that the lives of Dalits were not protected during Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule.

Referring to the latest NCRB report, he revealed that Andhra Pradesh ranks No. 1 in southern states for crimes against Dalits. He mentioned the diversion and betrayal of SC sub-plan funds amounting to Rs 28,147 crore. He promised Dalit leaders that the TDP government would restore the 27 welfare schemes stopped by the Jagan Reddy government as soon as the TDP came to power. (ANI)

