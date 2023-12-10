President Murmu set for a 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Monday
On Monday, the President will grace the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith at Varanasi. In the evening, she will grace the 27 years celebration of Divine Heart Foundation (India) at Lucknow.
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Monday.
On Tuesday, the President will grace the 2nd convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow. (ANI)
