Indian Navy presents operational demonstration in Visakhapatnam, captivates audiences

The Indian Navy presented a breathtaking Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) off Rama Krishna Beach, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:41 IST
Indian Navy's Operational Demonstration in Visakhapatnam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Navy presented a breathtaking Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) off Rama Krishna Beach, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. "Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, graced the event as the Chief Guest. The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries from the Central and State Governments and drew the attention of lakhs of citizens of Visakhapatnam, showcasing the Navy's exceptional capabilities," as per a press release from the Indian Navy.

Celebrated on December 4th annually, Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically its triumph in 'Operation Trident'. This year, due to safety concerns posed by Cyclone Michaung, the mega event, Op Demo off RK Beach, was rescheduled to December 10. "The Op Demo unfolded as a flagship event in the city, featuring tactical manoeuvres executed by warships and submarines and a captivating display of air power, highlighting fighter aircraft, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters. The Navy's Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated simulated combat operations against mock enemy targets, showcasing precision and expertise. The active participation of numerous indigenous platforms underscored the Navy's commitment to an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the release stated.

The demonstration culminated in a spellbinding Beating Retreat by the Navy's Band during the Sunset Ceremony, complemented by the silhouette illumination created by the ships. "Following the Op Demo, Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, hosted a distinguished 'At Home Function' at Navy House, Visakhapatnam. During the event, the Hon'ble Governor, Shri Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer, interacted with flag officers, officers, civil dignitaries and distinguished guests, fostering a deeper appreciation for the Navy's endeavours and achievements," the release added.

"The Op Demo captivated audiences and underscored the Indian Navy's commitment to excellence, safety, self-reliance and its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation's maritime interests," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

