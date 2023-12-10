Ayodhya to develop as solar city with excellent connectivity, modern infrastructure

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is emphasising the development of Ayodhya as a solar city to reduce its dependence on electricity. A seminar was organised at Circuit House on making Ayodhya a solar city, in which Special Secretary Additional Energy and Director UPNEDA Anupam Shukla participated as the chief guests and Ayodhya Mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi participated as a special guest. Ward councillors of all the wards of the Municipal Corporation also participated.

"A solar development seminar workshop was organised by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPENDA) today at Circuit House to discuss the solar project. Work on the solar project in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace," said Anupam Shukla, Director, UPENDA. The double-engine government of Uttar Pradesh has intensified efforts to revive the glory of Ayodhya.

The government is rapidly advancing the work of bringing Saketpuri, situated on Lord Vishnu's wheel, to the surface in the forms of Sanskritik (cultural) Ayodhya, Saksham (capable) Ayodhya, Adhunik (modern) Ayodhya, Sugmay (accessible) Ayodhya, Surmay (beautiful) Ayodhya, Bhawatmak (emotional) Ayodhya, Swacch (clean) Ayodhya, and Ayushman (healthy) Ayodhya. Under Sanskritik Ayodhya, Ayodhya is to be developed as the cultural capital of India. Activities such as establishing majestic monasteries, temples, and ashrams, constructing grand city gates, and undertaking projects like temple museums are being carried out based on this plan.

Under the concept of Saksham Ayodhya, Ayodhya is being developed as a completely self-reliant city. It aims to create significant employment opportunities through daily jobs, tourism, religious, and cultural activities. Under Adhunik Ayodhya, this sacred city is now being transformed into a modern city with various amenities. Initiatives like Smart City, Safe City, Solar City, and Greenfield Township are shaping the city in line with these thoughts.

According to the concept of Sugmay Ayodhya, be it the construction of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, the rejuvenation of Ayodhya Dham Railway Station or the work of connecting Saryu with the inland waterway, the Yogi government is making every effort to make Ayodhya easily accessible. Moreover, devotees can reach this sacred city conveniently through various routes. Under Surmay Ayodhya, whether it is the beautification of various ponds, lakes, and ancient reservoirs in Ayodhya, the rejuvenation of old gardens, the construction of new ones, or even the enhancement of the city's charm through heritage lighting systems that liberate the city from the entanglement of wires. Illuminating the streets with facade lighting and developing Ayodhya as an enchanting city through various such initiatives.

According to Bhavnatmak Ayodhya, the emotional connection of the entire world's Sanatani with the birthplace of Lord Shri Rama is profound. In this context, every bit of ayodhya should reflect the feeling of being connected to Shri Ram. Keeping this in mind, the city walls, roadsides and intersections are being culturally equipped. Under Swach Ayodhya, as a smart city, a clean Ayodhya is the top priority of the Yogi government. Unprecedented efforts are being made in the city, ranging from cleanliness to the development of drainage and sewer systems. The Chief Minister has already committed to transforming Ayodhya, which is evolving as the centre of tourism and religious faith, into the cleanest city in the country.

Under the concept of Ayusham Ayodhya, the health infrastructure of Ayodhya has already been strengthened to provide quality and convenience-based medical facilities to the patients. The Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College is one of the five medical colleges in the country run by AIIMS, where large-scale research work is also being done on emergency medical facilities. (ANI)

