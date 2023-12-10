"No less than a revolution...": Arvind Kejriwal on launch of 'Bhagwant Maan Sarkar Tuhadde Dwar' scheme

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Bhagwant Maan Sarkar Tuhadde Dwar' scheme in Punjab on Sunday and said that it is no less than a revolution. "Today, the 'Bhagwant Maan Sarkar Tuhadde Dwar' scheme, which means doorstep delivery of government services, has started. People will not have to go to offices, stand in queues, take leaves from their offices and give bribes. A number has been released: '1076' and the person will come to your doorstep, take a photocopy of your documents, and give you whatever certificates you require. This step should have been taken 75 years ago. This is being in two states of AAP," Kejriwal said while addressing a public gathering in Punjab's Ludhiana.

"This is no less than a revolution. In September 2018, we started this scheme in Delhi. Now people in Delhi do not have to make rounds around the government offices. I wonder why other governments did not do it earlier. Because they have mallicious intentions," he added. Speaking about the scheme, the Delhi CM added, "You do not need to make rounds around the government's office anymore. You can now get your work done by sitting at home. Gradually, the government offices will be locked. If you have to get your caste certificates, income certificates, etc., dial 1076 and tell them what services you need.".

Praising the AAP government in two states, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today, you have formed an honest government in Punjab. Our intentions are clear. Your blessings and love are enough for us. Ever Since Bhagwant Mann has become the Chief Minister, actions have been taken against corruption. Those who have looted our public will have to be behind bars. If someone is taking a bribe, you can record their actions. It is the biggest step against corruption." "We guaranteed you to wipe out corruption from the state. This is the Aam Aadmi Party's guarantee," he added.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also present at the occasion. Meanwhile, the Delhi CM, along with his Punjab encounter, flagged off the scheme from Ludhiana. Speaking to reporters, CM Mann said, "Our brave hearts were worried about in whose hands the country would go after independence and what would be the condition of the people...Now people do not need to be harassed by government offices; their work or certificates will be delivered to them at their homes."

According to the AAP, the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhadde Dwar' aims to provide citizen-centric services at the doorstep of people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)